Lilian Seenoi Barr has made history as the new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

She has become Northern Ireland’s first black Mayor after taking over the role from Cllr Patricia Logue at the Council’s AGM yesterday.

Alderman Darren Guy is the new Deputy Mayor.

A native of Kenya, Cllr Seenoi Barr has pledged to work towards “unity, growth and the common good”.