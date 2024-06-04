Ours to Protect – Closing Panel 04/06/2024

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

To mark a year since the launch of the project, John Breslin hosts a panel with presenter Donna-Marie Doherty and special guests Mirenda Rosenberg, Eddie Bradley and Ann Louise McClintock:

