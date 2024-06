Gardai in Donegal are appealing to anyone who may come across Hilti power tools for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact them.

Two Hilti drills, two cordless Hilti circle saws, two Hilti angle grinders, a cordless quick cut saw, two Hilti impact guns and two Hilti screw guns were stolen from a red Vauxhall van parked at Navenny Street on Saturday May 25th between 4.30pm and 9pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station.