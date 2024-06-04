PSNI in Omagh appeal for information following hit and run

PSNI in Omagh are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision in Omagh.
It happened on the Campsie Road at approximately 9am yesterday morning.
A blue Toyota Rav sustained damage to the driver side of the vehicle.
