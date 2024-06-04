Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI in Omagh appeal for information following hit and run

PSNI in Omagh are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision in Omagh.

It happened on the Campsie Road at approximately 9am  yesterday morning.

A blue Toyota Rav sustained damage to the driver side of the vehicle.

PSNI police
PSNI in Omagh appeal for information following hit and run

4 June 2024
447777271_782583544054722_961162577188386727_n
Donegal gardaí host Latvian police in a bid to progress human trafficking investigation

4 June 2024
News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday, June 4th

4 June 2024
covid antigen tests
Review of Irish governments handling of COVID-19 could happen before the next general election

4 June 2024
