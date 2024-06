It’s hoped a review into the State’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will be held before the next general election.

The Taoiseach confirmed the terms of reference into the review could be finalised in the coming weeks.

It’s after a new report from the Society of Actuaries in Ireland found 1,100 excess deaths in 2020 and 2021.

Taoiseach Simon Harris confirmed steps to establishing the review are ongoing: