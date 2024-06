The Taoiseach says he’s not focusing on opinion polls and there’s only one poll that matters this week.

Simon Harris was on the campaign trail at the weekend, calling for people to support Fine Gael candidates in the Local and European elections.

A Sunday Independent poll found his party’s popularity rose by 3 points in a month to move alongside Sinn Fein on 22%.

The Taoiseach says he won’t allow his colleagues to become complacent: