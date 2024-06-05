Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Above average temperatures recorded in Donegal in May

Met Eireann says last month was the warmest May on record.

Temperatures were on average – more than 2.5 degrees above the long-term average.

Weather stations in Malin Head and Finner also recorded higher than normal temperatures.

Temperatures last month were on average just above 13 degrees Celsius – the second time on record they have been above that level.

Met Eireann says temperatures last month were above average everywhere and there were record temperatures for May at 13 weather stations.

The average temperature at Malin Head weather station was 12.2 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above average. At Finner weather station the average temperature last month was 1.9 degrees Celsius above the long-term average at 12.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the highest gust, 39 knots was recorded at Malin Head weather station on Wednesday May 22nd and the highest 10 minute mean wind speed registered at the weather station on Thursday May 23rd at 32 knots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Sun Temperature
News, Top Stories

Above average temperatures recorded in Donegal in May

5 June 2024
omalley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solicitor calls for ‘realistic’ PPO law after 15 year old is awarded an interim settlement of €1.5 million

5 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 June 2024
Central Bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach demands fair play from banks ahead of interest rate rise

5 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Sun Temperature
News, Top Stories

Above average temperatures recorded in Donegal in May

5 June 2024
omalley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solicitor calls for ‘realistic’ PPO law after 15 year old is awarded an interim settlement of €1.5 million

5 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 June 2024
Central Bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach demands fair play from banks ahead of interest rate rise

5 June 2024
Untitled design
Playback

Learning Waves TY Media Week 2024 – Mulroy College

5 June 2024
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA encouraging local election candidates to participate in survey

5 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube