A Derry councillor says the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland should not been welcomed to the Magee Campus today.

A meeting is to get underway later between Joe Kennedy III and Magee Taskforce to discuss expansion at Ulster University.

Cllr Shaun Harkin says at a time when schools at universities in Gaza have been bombed using American supplies, and American students arrested for protesting, it is simply hypocritical: