European Court of Justice upholds Supermac’s complaint against McDonald’s

Europe’s highest court has ruled in favour of Supermac’s in a legal battle with McDonald’s.
The European Court of Justice issued its decision today in a dispute over trademarks.
Founder of Supermac’s Pat Mc Donagh is delighted with today’s ruling:
