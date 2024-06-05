Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Justice Minister set to increase garda reserves

The number of Garda Reserves is set to increase after the Minister for Justice announced a new recruitment drive which opens today.

Helen McEntee has set a target of 1,000 reserves by 2026.

The Minister has also announced an increase in the maximum tax-free stipend from €1,000 per annum for over 100 hours of volunteering in a year to €3,000 for over 200 hours of volunteering.

The Garda Reserve was established in 2006. There are currently 341 serving Garda Reserve Members. At its peak in 2013 the number of Reserve Gardaí reached 1,164.

The Garda Reserve is a volunteer service drawn from local communities.

Reserves work alongside full time Garda members working with the Road Traffic Unit policing public order incidents, assisting with crowd control at large scale public events and supporting the regular day-to-day community policing work of An Garda Síochána.

Applications close on the 4th of July and prospective candidates can visit publicjobs.ie for more information on how to apply.

