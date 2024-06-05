Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Learning Waves TY Media Week 2024 – Mulroy College

As part of the Learning Waves TY Media Week 2024, we were delighted to have some of the TY Students from Mulroy College joins us in station for a few days to help them create their own show here on Highland Radio.

This year we had Sarah Delap, Nicole Curran, Beth Kerr, Ebony Hewett, Aoibhinn Herrity, Aibhe Fennell, Emily Coyle Murray and Blathnaid Mc Ateer discussing the stresses of exams and navigating their way through life in school.

We also had Ronan Harkin and Dualtach McCauley talking about the upcoming Euros this month.

Sofia Grazioli, an exchange student who moved over from Italy last year, discussed her experience of being an exchange student whilst gathering some thoughts and opinions from other students in the school.

Sofia Grazioli and Lucy Diver delved into the world of Women in Sport in their segment, with an interview with Amber Barrett and some students in the school.

Frank Pinder, Rishon Sojan, and Steven Sheridan explored the world of AI and had a debate on the advantages and disadvantages of it in todays world.

 

You can listen back to their show below!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Central Bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach demands fair play from banks ahead of interest rate rise

5 June 2024
Untitled design
Playback

Learning Waves TY Media Week 2024 – Mulroy College

5 June 2024
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA encouraging local election candidates to participate in survey

5 June 2024
SuperMacs's, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Court of Justice upholds Supermac’s complaint against McDonald’s

5 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Central Bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach demands fair play from banks ahead of interest rate rise

5 June 2024
Untitled design
Playback

Learning Waves TY Media Week 2024 – Mulroy College

5 June 2024
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA encouraging local election candidates to participate in survey

5 June 2024
SuperMacs's, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Court of Justice upholds Supermac’s complaint against McDonald’s

5 June 2024
Leaving Cert
News, Top Stories

4,787 Donegal students begin State exams

5 June 2024
Zara Montgomery BM image
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 197: Zara Montgomery’s One Stop Shop for wedding and corporate music

5 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube