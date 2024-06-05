Learning Waves TY Media Week 2024 – Mulroy College

As part of the Learning Waves TY Media Week 2024, we were delighted to have some of the TY Students from Mulroy College joins us in station for a few days to help them create their own show here on Highland Radio.

This year we had Sarah Delap, Nicole Curran, Beth Kerr, Ebony Hewett, Aoibhinn Herrity, Aibhe Fennell, Emily Coyle Murray and Blathnaid Mc Ateer discussing the stresses of exams and navigating their way through life in school.

We also had Ronan Harkin and Dualtach McCauley talking about the upcoming Euros this month.

Sofia Grazioli, an exchange student who moved over from Italy last year, discussed her experience of being an exchange student whilst gathering some thoughts and opinions from other students in the school.

Sofia Grazioli and Lucy Diver delved into the world of Women in Sport in their segment, with an interview with Amber Barrett and some students in the school.

Frank Pinder, Rishon Sojan, and Steven Sheridan explored the world of AI and had a debate on the advantages and disadvantages of it in todays world.

You can listen back to their show below!