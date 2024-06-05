Mickey Harte to remain on as Derry manager

Mickey Harte is to remain on as Derry GAA football manager after his future was discussed at a County Board meeting last night.

There had been speculation that his position might have been in jeopardy after his side’s heavy defeat to Armagh in Celtic Park on Sunday. However, in a statement after last night’s meeting, the County Board says there’s an important game against Westmeath coming up, and Mickey Harte is, and will remain, Derry manager.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, DL Debate presenter Brendan Devenney said there’s no obvious replacement available………