Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD hits out as it emerges Donegal received just €2m under Tenant in Situ Scheme

It’s emerged that Donegal received the joint lowest amount in the latest tranche of funding from the Tenant in Situ Scheme.

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says in the middle of a housing crisis, allocating just €2 million to Donegal is disrespectful.

Councillor Jack Murray is now calling on Donegal County Council to write to Housing Minister James Browne to express Councillors disgust at the low figure.

He says the fact that other counties much smaller in terms of population than Donegal received the same amount is unacceptable: