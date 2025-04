Three men have been handed suspended sentences for their roles in the supply of controlled drugs in the North West.

38 year old, Barry McLaughlin from Derry, was sentenced to two years while 45 year old Paul Mulhern from Claudy and Jonathan Paul Drake, aged 37, from Coleraine both received an 18 month sentence. All have been suspended.

It’s believed the men are members of an organised crime group operating primarily in the Coleraine area whose activities focused on the supply of cocaine.