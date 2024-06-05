More needs to be done to see vacant homes put back into use

There are more empty homes that those in need of them in Donegal.

That’s according to campaign group Uplift who are calling on candidates in the local elections to put an emphasise on finding a solution to the problem.

A total of 9,615 homes are left empty in this county.

Campaigner Patrick Kelleher says at the moment too many people are living on edge not knowing where they will be living in months time.

He says houses that are derelict and vacant need to be made accessible to those who need them: