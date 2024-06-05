Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

More needs to be done to see vacant homes put back into use

There are more empty homes that those in need of them in Donegal.

That’s according to campaign group Uplift who are calling on candidates in the local elections to put an emphasise on finding a solution to the problem.

A total of 9,615 homes are left empty in this county.

Campaigner Patrick Kelleher says at the moment too many people are living on edge not knowing where they will be living in months time.

He says houses that are derelict and vacant need to be made accessible to those who need them:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

house housing home
News, Audio, Top Stories

More needs to be done to see vacant homes put back into use

5 June 2024
convoy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for pedestrian safety to be enhanced in Convoy

5 June 2024
PSNI police
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI in Omagh appeal for information following hit and run

4 June 2024
447777271_782583544054722_961162577188386727_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal gardaí host Latvian police in a bid to progress human trafficking investigation

4 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

house housing home
News, Audio, Top Stories

More needs to be done to see vacant homes put back into use

5 June 2024
convoy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for pedestrian safety to be enhanced in Convoy

5 June 2024
PSNI police
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI in Omagh appeal for information following hit and run

4 June 2024
447777271_782583544054722_961162577188386727_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal gardaí host Latvian police in a bid to progress human trafficking investigation

4 June 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday, June 4th

4 June 2024
covid antigen tests
News, Audio, Top Stories

Review of Irish governments handling of COVID-19 could happen before the next general election

4 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube