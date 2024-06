The Taoiseach is to ask the country’s main banks to meet with him in the coming weeks, looking for assurances that any interest rate decreases will be passed onto customers without delay.

The European Central Bank has hinted it could cut interest rates as early as tomorrow, following ten increases since 2022 which were aimed at combating inflation.

Taoiseach Simon Harris is to tell banks here that he expects mortgage rates to decrease in the coming months, or days.