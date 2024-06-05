Three rescued from yacht that got into difficulty

Three people became stranded on a yacht that got into difficulty near the Fahan marina on Monday evening.

The Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked by Malin Head Coastguard Radio shortly after 9:20pm.

The Inshore Lifeboat was launched at Ned’s Point and the volunteer crew quickly made their way to the vessel.

The volunteers helped deploy the anchor on the yacht and took the crew to the marina.

The crew then returned to Ned’s Point, refuelled and made ready for service.

The yacht was recovered yesterday afternoon.