Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Three rescued from yacht that got into difficulty

Three people became stranded on a yacht that got into difficulty near the Fahan marina on Monday evening.
The Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked by Malin Head Coastguard Radio shortly after 9:20pm.
The Inshore Lifeboat was launched at Ned’s Point and the volunteer crew quickly made their way to the vessel.
The volunteers helped deploy the anchor on the yacht and took the crew to the marina.
The crew then returned to Ned’s Point, refuelled and made ready for service.
The yacht was recovered yesterday afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Nurse
News, Top Stories

Psychiatric nurses to ballot for strike action

5 June 2024
447407157_765214435773574_369947516626359107_n
News, Top Stories

Three rescued from yacht that got into difficulty

5 June 2024
Mica Action Group
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG urges the public to use their vote

5 June 2024
Leaving Cert
News, Audio, Top Stories

State exams commence this morning

5 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Nurse
News, Top Stories

Psychiatric nurses to ballot for strike action

5 June 2024
447407157_765214435773574_369947516626359107_n
News, Top Stories

Three rescued from yacht that got into difficulty

5 June 2024
Mica Action Group
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG urges the public to use their vote

5 June 2024
Leaving Cert
News, Audio, Top Stories

State exams commence this morning

5 June 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister set to increase garda reserves

5 June 2024
Mortgage
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to ask banks to pass on rate decreases to customers

5 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube