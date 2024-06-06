Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
FAI Senior Cup Draw: Away ties for Cockhill and Finn Harps as Derry set to host St. Pats

The much-anticipated second round draw for the FAI Senior Cup took place earlier this afternoon.

FAI Junior Cup Champions Cockhill Celtic have been handed a tricky away tie against two-time FAI Senior Cup winners Waterford.

Finn Harps also have been drawn away from home as they will travel to play First Division leaders Cork City, while Derry City have a home tie against current holders St. Patrick’s Athletic. That game will see former Derry boss Stephen Kenny return to the Brandywell.

Other notable draws include a Dublin derby meeting of Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers and a Louth derby between Drogheda and Dundalk.

The draw was made by Finn Harps legend Jim Sheridan in honour of the 50th Anniversary of Finn Harps FAI Senior Cup triumph back in 1974. At the event, Jim said he was very proud to be representing Finn Harps and the North-West.

All those last 32 ties are due to be played on the week-ending Sunday 21st of July.

FULL DRAW:

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers
Athlone Town v Ringmahon Rangers
Drogheda United v Dundalk
Sligo Rovers v Cobh Wanderers
Ballyfermot United v Leeds
Cork City v Finn Harps
Galway United v Longford Town
Treaty United v Killbarrack United
Waterford v Cockhill Celtic
Wayside Celtic v Wexford
Gorey Rangers v UCD
Pike Rovers v Midleton
Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne
Wilton United v Carrigaline United
Cobh Ramblers v Kerry
Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Meanwhile, the 2024 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup First Round Draw also took place today. Here’s that draw in full:

DLR Waves v Whitehall Rangers
Galway United v Shelbourne
Treaty United v Ferns United
Bohemians v Peamount United
Cork City v Douglas Hall
Shamrock Rovers v Wexford
Sligo Rovers v Terenure Rangers

