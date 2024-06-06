FAI Senior Cup Draw: Away ties for Cockhill and Finn Harps as Derry set to host St. Pats

The much-anticipated second round draw for the FAI Senior Cup took place earlier this afternoon.

FAI Junior Cup Champions Cockhill Celtic have been handed a tricky away tie against two-time FAI Senior Cup winners Waterford.

Finn Harps also have been drawn away from home as they will travel to play First Division leaders Cork City, while Derry City have a home tie against current holders St. Patrick’s Athletic. That game will see former Derry boss Stephen Kenny return to the Brandywell.

Other notable draws include a Dublin derby meeting of Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers and a Louth derby between Drogheda and Dundalk.

The draw was made by Finn Harps legend Jim Sheridan in honour of the 50th Anniversary of Finn Harps FAI Senior Cup triumph back in 1974. At the event, Jim said he was very proud to be representing Finn Harps and the North-West.

All those last 32 ties are due to be played on the week-ending Sunday 21st of July.

FULL DRAW:

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers

Athlone Town v Ringmahon Rangers

Drogheda United v Dundalk

Sligo Rovers v Cobh Wanderers

Ballyfermot United v Leeds

Cork City v Finn Harps

Galway United v Longford Town

Treaty United v Killbarrack United

Waterford v Cockhill Celtic

Wayside Celtic v Wexford

Gorey Rangers v UCD

Pike Rovers v Midleton

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne

Wilton United v Carrigaline United

Cobh Ramblers v Kerry

Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Meanwhile, the 2024 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup First Round Draw also took place today. Here’s that draw in full:

DLR Waves v Whitehall Rangers

Galway United v Shelbourne

Treaty United v Ferns United

Bohemians v Peamount United

Cork City v Douglas Hall

Shamrock Rovers v Wexford

Sligo Rovers v Terenure Rangers