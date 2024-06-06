Institute appoint Parkhouse as McCourt joins Glentoran

Institute FC have appointed Stephen Parkhouse to the board as the clubs new Sporting Director.

After retirement, the former stute player spent time in various coaching and leadership roles and with the Manchester United Foundation.

In his role as Sporting Director, Stephen will be tasked with driving the strategic vision of the club, focusing on the enhancement of the youth academy, coach development, community and schools strategy, the growth of our new female teams, and overall sporting structure.

Elsewhere, former Derry City and Finn Harps player Paddy McCourt is back in the coaching game, joining Irish Premiership side Glentoran as Declan Devine’s assistant.

The 40-year-old spent eight years at the candystrips as a player, academy manager and technical director.

McCourt left the Brandywell at the start of the year to pursue a “fresh challenge” after a sexual assault conviction was overturned.