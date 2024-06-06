Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In this hour we speak the No Barriers Foundation after they were granted over 3 million euro of funding by Minister Anne Rabbitte and Stephen McCahill explains the workings of the FLAG scheme:

This hour includes news of a survey highlighting big differences in car insurance premiums depending on where you live – there’s also news of a Military Mass later this month for all those who were or are members of the 28th Battalion: 

We discuss calls for XL Bullies to be banned, American man Robert Williams highlights the dangers of police forces using facial recognition technology and there is details of a fish kill close to Bridgend:

Top Stories

Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 June 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to seek funding for a realignment of the N15 between Stranorlar and Killygordon

6 June 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

No Barriers Foundation looking forward to designing what will be an innovative children’s programme

6 June 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Junior Doctors embark on another 48 hour action in NI

6 June 2024
