WRC could be on the cards from 2026

The World Rally Championship could yet be coming returning to Ireland.

Motorsport Ireland’s bid to host a round has been renewed and will be assessed by the Irish Government in the coming months.

A proposal to host on a three-year deal from 2025, rotating between Waterford, Kerry and Limerick, didn’t materialise after lack of funding and support from the state.

It’s understood negotiations with WRC promoters have taken place again with the hope of hosting a round from 2026.

Despite missing the deadline in April for next year, Motorsport Ireland says it will “continue to engage” with the Irish government.

