European Athletics Championships: Disappointment for Mark English as he finishes 5th in 800M Heat

The European Championships have gotten underway today in Rome.

There was disappointment for Donegal’s Mark English as he finished 5th in his 800-metre heat in a time of 1:46.73, which means he won’t progress to the semi final.

Ciara Mageean and Sarah Healy are both through to the final of the 1500 metres. 2022 silver medallist Mageean finished third in her heat, with Healy fourth in hers.

The mixed 4-by-400 metre relay team will be hoping to be among the medals in this evening’s final at 21:20.

Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Thomas Barr and Chris O’Donnell make up the team for that event.