57 year old appears in court charged in connection with death of man in Killybegs

A 57-year-old man has appeared in court, charged in connection with the death of Eddie Friel in Killybegs on Sunday.

Mr Friel, who was in his 60s, was found unresponsive at his home on Harbour View Drive on Sunday afternoon.

James Spendley of St Cummin’s Hill, Killybegs appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court today, charged with intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Mr Friel.

According to RTÉ News, he made no reply after caution.

There was no application for bail, and he has been remanded in custody to appear before Sligo District Court via video link tomorrow.