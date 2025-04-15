Justice Minister signs MoU with Omagh Bombing Inquiry chair

The Justice Minister has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chairman of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

It relates to the disclosure of materials.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding today highlights the Government’s decision to assist the Omagh Bombing Inquiry to the extent that is permissible under the Constitution and laws of the State.

The Memorandum sets out the working arrangements that will apply between the Inquiry and the Minister on the lawful disclosure of materials from Government Departments and their agencies to the Inquiry to assist it in carrying out its terms of reference.

It also addresses the onward disclosure of those materials and their destruction or retention at the conclusion of the work of the Inquiry.

As recorded in the Memorandum, a central point of contact has been established in the Department of Justice to receive and manage all requests for materials from the Inquiry.

Minister Jim O’Callaghan has confirmed that his department is already managing requests for materials from the Inquiry and engaging with relevant agencies, including An Garda Síochána.