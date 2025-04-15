Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Justice Minister signs MoU with Omagh Bombing Inquiry chair

The Justice Minister has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chairman of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

It relates to the disclosure of materials.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding today highlights the Government’s decision to assist the Omagh Bombing Inquiry to the extent that is permissible under the Constitution and laws of the State.

The Memorandum sets out the working arrangements that will apply between the Inquiry and the Minister on the lawful disclosure of materials from Government Departments and their agencies to the Inquiry to assist it in carrying out its terms of reference.

It also addresses the onward disclosure of those materials and their destruction or retention at the conclusion of the work of the Inquiry.

As recorded in the Memorandum, a central point of contact has been established in the Department of Justice to receive and manage all requests for materials from the Inquiry.

Minister Jim O’Callaghan has confirmed that his department is already managing requests for materials from the Inquiry and engaging with relevant agencies, including An Garda Síochána.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, April 15th

15 April 2025
omaghbomb
News

Justice Minister signs MoU with Omagh Bombing Inquiry chair

15 April 2025
carrick on shannon courthouse
News

57 year old appears in court charged in connection with death of man in Killybegs

15 April 2025
ardscoil mhuire
Audio, News

Works officially recommence on social housing site in Gweedore

15 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, April 15th

15 April 2025
omaghbomb
News

Justice Minister signs MoU with Omagh Bombing Inquiry chair

15 April 2025
carrick on shannon courthouse
News

57 year old appears in court charged in connection with death of man in Killybegs

15 April 2025
ardscoil mhuire
Audio, News

Works officially recommence on social housing site in Gweedore

15 April 2025
Gorse Fires
Top Stories, News

DFA thanks fire crews who battled gorse fires across Donegal last week

15 April 2025
buncrana leisure centre
Audio, News

Cross border approach proposed in bid to secure funding for Buncrana Leisure Centre

15 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube