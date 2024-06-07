Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps suffer defeat in Cobh

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at St Colman’s Park this evening.

A first-half effort from Liam Kervick gave the Cork side control of the contest after 31 minutes.

David Bosnjak added the confirmation goal as he struck in the 93rd minute to seal the points.

The result still leaves Harps in 4th place, but 3rd placed Athlone Town now have a game in hand which could put them 5 points clear of Darren Murphy’s men…

In other games, leaders Cork City came away with a 2-0 win over Longford Town at Turner’s Cross, UCD scored deep into injury time to defeat Kerry 2-1, and Treaty United beat Bray Wanderers 2-0.

Tom Stafford gave us his full time report from Cork…

 

