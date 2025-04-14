Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Family of Charles Dooher reissue appeal for information

The family of Charles Dooher has reissued an appeal for information on the attempted murder of the 26-year-old in Lifford earlier this year.

On January 20th, an armed gang, whom his family believes travelled from Derry, broke into his family home and attacked him and his father.

He was left with catastrophic injuries and has been receiving treatment at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, since then.

His family has confirmed today that the 26-year-old has undergone successful surgery to install a protective plate on his skull.

In a statement, through solicitors, Madden & Finucane, they say he is in good spirits, sitting up in bed.

His family has renewed their call to people on both sides of the border who may have any information regarding the attempted murder of Charles to contact Gardai, PSNI, or Madden & Finucane Solicitors.

