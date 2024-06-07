Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps boss Murphy: “There was very little in the game”

Finn Harps manager Darren Murphy

Finn Harps manager Darren Murphy says he doesn’t know how his side didn’t score as they were beaten 2-0 away to Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division tonight.

Liam Kervick opened the scoring for Cobh on the half-hour mark and, even though Harps pressed for an equaliser for the majority of the second half, it was Cobh who struck again in injury time to secure all 3 points.

Murphy says there are “still positives” to take from the game as his side are still sitting in a play-off spot following this evening’s results.

After the game, he gave his thoughts to Tom Stafford…

