Brandon Wilkie is the latest Donegal jockey making his mark in the sport of horse-racing.

Wilkie took a brilliant 31/1 double at Hamilton last weekend as he won on “Mr Irrelevant” and “Fiver Friday”, and in his third race that day he finished second on board “Real Terms”.

Those performances led to him taking home the £10,000 Jockey’s Cup.

Brandon spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly on The Score Programme on Thursday…