Barry Ward was proud of the grit his team showed in today’s All Ireland Minor Tier 2 Semi Final clash against Kildare in Clones.

Two first half goals for the Lilywhites effectively did the damage as they ran out 3-12 to 1-13 winners.

After the game, Ward said he was “proud of the lads the way they fought today” and that they’d “put in a huge effort”.

He spoke to Daire Bonnar after full time in Clones…