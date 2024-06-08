Derry reach All Ireland Minor Semi Final with victory over Dublin

Derry have beaten Dublin 0-18 to 2-10 in the All Ireland Minor Championship Semi Final at Breffni Park this afternoon.

Derry were the better team throughout the contest but a goal in each half for the Dubs kept them within touching distance.

Ultimately, it was the Oakleaf youngsters who ran out worthy 2-point winners, with a stand-out performance from Turlough McHugh who hit 4 points from play.

After the game, Michael McMullan got the thoughts of Derry manager Damien McErlain.

Derry will now play the winners of Roscommon and Kerry in the last four in a fortnight’s time.