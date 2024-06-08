Election 2024 Update: Buncrana LEA

Sinn Fein’s Jack Murray looks set to top the poll in the Buncrana Local Electoral Area.

According to official tallies from the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny, Jack Murray has exceeded the expected quota for the LEA with 2,060 first preference votes.

Hot on his heels is 100% Redress Party’s Joy Beard. She is a clear front runner for taking a seat on Donegal County Council with 1,447 first preference votes.

The emerging picture across most LEAs is that the 100% Redress Party has pulled in a good tranche of votes.

Others in South Inishowen who are in the running to be elected are Paul Canning, Fianna Fail and Terry Crossan, Sinn Fein.

The battle for the fifth seat may be between Fine Gael’s Fionan Bradley and Sinn Fein’s Niamh McGuinness.

With 12 candidates and 5 seats available in the LEA all is still to play for tomorrow as it is unclear at the moment where surplus votes will be transferred.

Live election coverage from the Carndonagh count centre will begin tomorrow morning at 9am.