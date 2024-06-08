Election 2024 Update: Stranorlar LEA

First time out for Independent Martin Scanlon and he looks set to top the poll in the Lifford Stranorlar Electoral Area.

He is currently sitting with 1,387 first preference votes with a projected quota of 1,582.

Councillor Martin Harley of Fine Gael is on 1,200 and Councillor Frank McBrearty 1,188 – both look set to be re-elected.

Sinn Fein’s Gary Doherty is on 1,151 followed by Fianna Fail’s Patrick McGowan on 1,125, again both set to return to Lifford.

The final seat could be another tight battle between Fianna’s Fail’s Cllr Gerry Crawford and Sinn Fein’s candidate Dakota Nic Mheanman.

One of the surprises of the Lifford Stranorlar LEA is the performance of Independent Niall McConnell. It is unclear though if transfers will get him over the line.

Coverage starts tomorrow morning at 9am live from the Finn Valley Centre.