There was disappointment for Donegal’s U14 girls as they were defeated 4-05 to 2-06 by Offaly in this afternoon’s Silver Cup Final at Carrigallen.

Three second half goals from Offaly did the damage after only leading by a single point at half time.

Offaly went in 1-03 to 1-02 to the good at the interval and ultimately pushed on in the second half to claim the Silver Cup.