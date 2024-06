Donegal Ladies have drawn with Kerry and take one point in the first game of the All-Ireland group stage.

The game ended on a score line of 1-6 to 0-9.

The low scoring match took place at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

Caoimhe Keon netted Donegal’s goal in the first half.

Evelyn McGinley received the Player of the Match award.

Daire Bonner reports for Highland radio with the full-time report…