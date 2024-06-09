Pedestrian dies in overnight collision near Moville

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Moville early this morning.

Shortly after 1:30 am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Ballynally, near Moville.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment.

The scene is preserved to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the area, and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Moville area around the time of the collision are requested to provide it to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.