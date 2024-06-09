Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Pedestrian dies in overnight collision near Moville

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Moville early this morning.

Shortly after 1:30 am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Ballynally, near Moville.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment.

The scene is preserved to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the area, and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Moville area around the time of the collision are requested to provide it to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause disruptions outside of Ballybofey

9 June 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Pedestrian dies in overnight collision near Moville

9 June 2024
Martin Scanlon
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Stranorlar LEA

8 June 2024
Micheal
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Glenties LEA

8 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause disruptions outside of Ballybofey

9 June 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Pedestrian dies in overnight collision near Moville

9 June 2024
Martin Scanlon
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Stranorlar LEA

8 June 2024
Micheal
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Glenties LEA

8 June 2024
Micheal Naughton
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024: Donegal LEA

8 June 2024
Declan Meehan
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Milford LEA

8 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube