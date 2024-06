Donegal ladies drew with Kerry in the first game of the All-Ireland series.

The final score was 1-6 to 0-9.

Donegal picked up one point from their day at MacCumhaill park in Ballybofey.

“It’s a funny one a draw, you kinda want to push on and win but we’ll take it there now with the conditions,” said Donegal’s captain Niamh McLaughlin.

McLaughlin spoke with Highland Radio’s Daire Bonner after the game…