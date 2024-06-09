Two new councillors in Lifford Stranorlar as Crawford loses his seat

Two new faces from the Lifford Stranorlar LEA will take their seats at County House in Lifford next week.
Independent Martin Scanlon and Sinn Fein’s Dakota MicMheanman were deemed elected this evening, with Martin Scanlon topping the poll.
Outgoing Fianna Fail Cllr Gerry Crawford last his seat by 117 votes in the eighth count.
Martin Scanlon and Gary Doherty were deemed elected on the fifth count, Frank NcBrearty and Martin Harley on the seventh and Dakota NicMheanman and Patrick McGowan on the eighth and final count.