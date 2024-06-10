100% Redress is ready for a General Election – Farren

The 100% Redress Party is set to become Donegal County Council’s third biggest party with four seats, one more than Fine Gael.

Ali Farren has been elected in Carndonagh, Joy Beard in Buncrana and Dennis McGee in Glenties.

A recount in Letterkenny means the declaration of the result there is delayed, but Thomas Sean Devine sure to get a seat there.

PRO Ali Farren says this is a result that cannot be ignored, and their eyes are now firmly on the next General Election……….

The Letterkenny recount gets underway at 10 o’clock, and assuming the outcome matches the final tallies, the state of the parties will be 10 Fianna Fail, 10 Sinn Fein, 9 independents, 4 100% Redress, 3 Fine Gael and 1 Labour.