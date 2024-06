The Bunagee Guitar festival will be taking place on the 26th, 27th and 28th June in Culdaff, Inishowen.

The event will see Manus Noble, Gary Ryan from Head of Guitar and Strings at the Royal College of Music and Ukranian Guitar Ensemble ‘Sunflowers’ take to the stage.

Manus Noble says the festival helps to introduce young people to a style of guitar unique to them.