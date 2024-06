The Donegal County Council local elections have drawn to a close as Independent Cllr. Micheal McBride and Fianna Fail’s Cllr Donal Coyle filled the remaining two seats in the Letterkenny electoral area.

The Milford, Glenties, Inishowen North and South and Donegal councils were elected yesterday, with the Letterkenny count spilling into today following recounts of the twelfth round.