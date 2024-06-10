Gallagher wins min-stages rally in Wicklow

Ardara’s driver Declan Gallagher and his Killarney-based co-driver, John McCarthy had a convincing victory in the Garda Síochána Motor Club Mini-Stages Rally.

The Toyota Starlet crew were fastest on four of the event’s six stages, finishing 42.4 seconds ahead of Jason Black and Karl Egan, who were also in a Starlet.

A number of drivers had entered the event as a warm-up for the Donegal International, including former British Rally Champion and multiple Scottish champion, David Bogie. However, he and co-driver, John Rowan, did not even make the first stage, after their Escort was sidelined with a transmission issue on the road section out from Baltinglass.