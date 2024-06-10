Kevin Bradley lose his seat in latest turn of events in Letterkenny elections

The twelfth count results have been released uncontested following two recounts and it’s seen Kevin Bradley lose his seat on the Letterkenny Municipal District.

The count last night would have seen Aontu’s Mary T Sweeney eliminated by five votes, however after requesting a recount, she surpassed Kevin Bradley by five votes who also exercised his right to seek a recount.

The final count remained the same result.

The outgoing councillors 1,008 votes will now be transferred, with the 13th count expecting to see Cllrs Ciaran Brogan and Jimmy Kavanagh re-elected.