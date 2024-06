Tributes continue to be paid to James Jimmy McKenna who lost his life in a crash in the Moville area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 25 year old was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a car in the Ballynally area at around 1:30am yesterday.

Mr McKenna was seriously injured in a crash 7 years ago.

Fr Francis Bradley, Buncrana Parish Priest says he was someone who loved returning home to his family: