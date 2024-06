The public statement of the thirteenth count of the Letterkenny local election has seen Cllr Ciaran Brogan and Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh elected.

It means there are now two Fianna Fail seats in Letterkenny which count become three with Donal Coyle still in the race.

Cllr Kavanagh will hold the only Fine Gael seat as he was the only candidate of that party in Letterkenny.