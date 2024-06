Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the theft of an e-scooter.

It was stolen when the owner parked it outside a takeaway on Lower MainStreet on Saturday last at 1:15am.

The grey MAN e-scooter is believed to be taken by a man who left the take away, and then proceeded to travel down the street.

Gardaí are asking those who may have been in the area with a dashcam to make it available to them.