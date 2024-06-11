Man who previously killed garda decides against appeal after another incident at Manorcunningham checkpoint

A man who previously served seven years for the manslaughter of Garda Gerry McLoughlin has decided to not appeal a new jail term for speeding towards a garda at a checkpoint in Manorcunningham.

The Irish Daily Star reports that on the 14th of April in 2020, 39 year old Martin McDermott of Abbey Park, Manorcunningham approached the checkpoint in Raymoghey at around 10.20pm.

He accelerated towards Garda Michael Kilcoyne who had to jump out of the way.

A chase then pursued which seen Garda Kilcoyne being kicked in the chest.

McDermott pleaded guilty, two years later, to charges including endangerment, assault, drink driving and driving with out a licence.

While plans were in place by the defendant to make an appeal that is no longer the case, Mr Justice George Birmingham says the incident in 2009 was almost a carbon copy incident.