Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man who previously killed garda decides against appeal after another incident at Manorcunningham checkpoint

A man who previously served seven years for the manslaughter of Garda Gerry McLoughlin has decided to not appeal a new jail term for speeding towards a garda at a checkpoint in Manorcunningham.

The Irish Daily Star reports that on the 14th of April in 2020, 39 year old Martin McDermott of Abbey Park, Manorcunningham approached the checkpoint in Raymoghey at around 10.20pm.

He accelerated towards Garda Michael Kilcoyne who had to jump out of the way.

A chase then pursued which seen Garda Kilcoyne being kicked in the chest.

McDermott pleaded guilty, two years later, to charges including endangerment, assault, drink driving and driving with out a licence.

While plans were in place by the defendant to make an appeal that is no longer the case, Mr Justice George Birmingham says the incident in 2009 was almost a carbon copy incident.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court-768x644
News, Top Stories

Man who previously killed garda decides against appeal after another incident at Manorcunningham checkpoint

11 June 2024
homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Focus Ireland calling on newly elected councillors to step up

11 June 2024
448097076_877754871057452_2250526028076531845_n
News, Top Stories

Motorbike stolen in Derry

11 June 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in collision in Dublin

11 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

court-768x644
News, Top Stories

Man who previously killed garda decides against appeal after another incident at Manorcunningham checkpoint

11 June 2024
homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Focus Ireland calling on newly elected councillors to step up

11 June 2024
448097076_877754871057452_2250526028076531845_n
News, Top Stories

Motorbike stolen in Derry

11 June 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in collision in Dublin

11 June 2024
carer
News, Audio, Top Stories

72% of carers never received respite

11 June 2024
european parliament
News, Top Stories

Chris McManus set to lose seat following first count of European Elections

11 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube