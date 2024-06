Niall McConnell has confirmed he will contest the next general election.

He ran as an Independent in the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District in last week’s local election.

Mr McConnell received 1,127 votes and was eliminated on the sixth count.

In the 2020 general election, he secured over 500 first preference votes.

Mr McConnell says the increase in support at the ballot box has given him the confidence to put himself forward once again: