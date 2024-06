Residents have been heavily consulted in the future service of the Supervised Residential Unit in Carndonagh.

The service is moving from a residential service at Radharc na Sleibhte to a Community Mental Health Service.

A substantial programme of improvements is to be implemented to bring the unit up to HIQA standards before being re-opened.

Damien McCrory, Acting Area Director of Mental Health Nursing in Donegal spoke to Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show: