Taoiseach confirms agreement reached on SEAI grants for defective block homeowners

The Taoiseach has been told that the success of the 100% Redress Party in Donegal in the local election has sent a clear message that a functional defective concrete block grant scheme is needed.

The party secured four seats on Donegal County Council in the form of Ali Farren, Joy Beard, Thomas Sean Devine and Denis McGee, making it a bigger party than Fine Gael within the Council.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle in the Dail this afternoon told Simon Harris that it’s time for science-based solutions to address the defective block crisis rather than stating the ‘same old rhetoric’.

In responding to Deputy Pringle, the Taoiseach did confirm that an agreement has been reached with regards SEAI grants: