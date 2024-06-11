The past few days sees a number of collisions along A5



56 people lost their lives on the A5 since 2006, a statistic that MLA Daniel McCrossan finds disturbing.

He says in the last few days serious, but non-fatal collisions have occurred daily, latest involving a lorry that caught fire.

The SDLP MLA says since the Irish government committed a substantial amount of funding to see the road made safer, a further four lives have been lost.

Delays are said to be caused by objectors, however MLA McCrossan is now calling on the Northern Irish Assembly to take action before yet another fatality: