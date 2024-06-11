Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

The past few days sees a number of collisions along A5


56 people lost their lives on the A5 since 2006, a statistic that MLA Daniel McCrossan finds disturbing.

He says in the last few days serious, but non-fatal collisions have occurred daily, latest involving  a lorry that caught fire.

The SDLP MLA says since the Irish government committed a substantial amount of funding to see the road made safer, a further four lives have been lost.

Delays are said to be caused by objectors, however MLA McCrossan is now calling on the Northern Irish Assembly to take action before yet another fatality:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

carer
News, Audio, Top Stories

72% of carers never received respite

11 June 2024
european parliament
News, Top Stories

Chris McManus set to lose seat following first count of European Elections

11 June 2024
447968835_848620480415456_3997922510162217057_n (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

The past few days sees a number of collisions along A5

11 June 2024
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Donegal local elections come to a close as two final seats filled

10 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

carer
News, Audio, Top Stories

72% of carers never received respite

11 June 2024
european parliament
News, Top Stories

Chris McManus set to lose seat following first count of European Elections

11 June 2024
447968835_848620480415456_3997922510162217057_n (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

The past few days sees a number of collisions along A5

11 June 2024
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Donegal local elections come to a close as two final seats filled

10 June 2024
Screenshot 2024-06-10 215720
News, Top Stories

Two more elected in Letterkenny local elections

10 June 2024
GPvHzgHX0AA6lRn
News, Top Stories

Kevin Bradley lose his seat in latest turn of events in Letterkenny elections

10 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube